Jasper Madison, Bryanna Banx$, Cass Marie Domino, Zon Legacy Phoenix, Montell Infinity Ross, Bianca Lynn Breeze, DJ Femme Noir

media release: GLITZ Madison Pride Edition is hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze and will feature DJ Femme Noir spinning classic disco, house music and club classics along with performances spliced in throughout the night from SIX of Madison’s most incredible drag queens and performances by Jasper Madison, Bryanna Banx$, Cass Marie Domino, Zon Legacy Phoenix and Montell Infinity Ross.

We can’t wait to reunite, Madison — let’s GLITZ