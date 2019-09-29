press release: The BerbeeWalsh Foundation presents the 24th annual Java Jive, to benefit the Rape Crisis Center! Java Jive, Madison’s most relaxed fundraiser, is the Rape Crisis Center's signature fundraising event of the year, featuring a coffee tasting, breakfast, live jazz, silent auction, and raffle with prizes donated by local businesses. Funds raised from this event help provide free services for adults and children affected by sexual assault.

9:00 am to 12:30 pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019, The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. Please register at www.thercc.org/java-jive early to ensure your limited edition Java Jive 2019 mug! Registration is $40 per person ($45 at the door).