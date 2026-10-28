Javier Red, Hanah Jon Taylor, Yosef Ben Israel and Adam Katz

media release: Cafe Coda, Madison’s premier jazz venue, is proud to continue The Night of the Improvisor, happening Thursday, November 5th, starting at 7:00 pm at 1224 Williamson St. The experience will be an unprecedented collaboration between legendary jazz virtuoso Hanah Jon Taylor and Javier Red

Hanah Jon Taylor is celebrated internationally for his creative improvised music and decades-long career alongside artists like Nina Simone, Archie Shepp, and members of the Art Ensemble of Chicago. His presence on Madison’s music scene has been transformative, both as a performer and as the founder of Cafe Coda.

Mexico City-born, Chicago-based pianist and composer Javier Red creates music driven by pulse, repetition, and collective interaction, informed by West African rhythmic traditions and his ongoing studies with Steve Coleman. His first album recorded in Chicago was selected by NPR Jazz Critics among the Best Debut Albums of 2019.

Seating is limited. Arrive ready to be transported!