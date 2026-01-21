Javier Red Quartet

media release: Javier Red is an innovative jazz pianist, bandleader, and entrepreneur originally from Mexico City, now based in Chicago since 2015. Though mainly self-taught, Javier has grown musically through key mentors and his ongoing studies with saxophonist Steve Coleman, whose groundbreaking M-Base approach to rhythm, melody, and improvisation has deeply influenced his work.

Javier’s musical identity is shaped by a wide range of influences—from old Mexican popular music passed down by his grandparents, to 80s pop, Latin American protest songs, classical music (with a special love for Stravinsky), and jazz. This eclectic background informs his distinctive compositional voice and improvisational language.

He has recorded several albums in Mexico and, in 2019, released his first U.S. album with his Chicago-based band, Imagery Converter, on the historic Delmark Records label. The album was selected as the Best Debut Album in the U.S. by the NPR Jazz Critics Poll. In 2023, he released Life & Umbrella with his quartet—an emotionally resonant album inspired by the daily life of a child with autism. The record received critical acclaim from outlets including Chicago Reader, Jazziz, Radio Hearer (Germany), Radio France, and La Jornada (Mexico).

His current quartet features Dakarai Barclay (trumpet), Jeff Wheaton (bass), and Daniel Gayden (drums). Together, they explore music through three core lenses: the rhythmic pulse and repetition rooted in West African traditions, the creative personalities of the band members, and the continual reinvention of both Javier’s original compositions and works by jazz greats such as Monk, Henderson, Coltrane, and Shorter. The group has been performing across Chicago and the Midwest, receiving enthusiastic responses from audiences.

Earlier in his career, Javier co-founded Ethos Trio in 2001 with Jose Gurria (L.A. Gurrisonic Orchestra), performing internationally at events like the International Festival Meet in Beijing and the Kennedy Center’s Celebrating Mexico. They frequently collaborated with Michael Caldwell (California State University), performing in both Mexico and the U.S.

He was also a member of Papabetos, a Mexican big band that featured guest artists such as bassist Kiyoshi Kitagawa. In 2006, he began a creative partnership with Matt Davis (NY-based guitarist and Manhattan School of Music faculty), resulting in the duo album En Nuestros Viajes, which was named one of the best albums of 2011 by Tome to the Weather Machine.

Javier has performed at major venues including Palacio de Bellas Artes, CENART, Beijing Haidan Centre, Washington Kennedy Center, and Notre Dame University’s DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. He has also been invited to prestigious festivals such as Eurojazz, Festival Cervantino, Havana Jazz Festival, and Lima Jazz Festival.