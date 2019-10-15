press release: The stoner icons, who first hit the screen 25 years ago in Clerks, are back in movie theaters with their long-awaited adventure, “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” in more than 600 U.S. movie theaters on Tuesday, October 15 and 17 at 7:00 p.m. local time. Screening in the Madison area at Point Cinemas, Palace-Sun Prairie and New Vision-Fitchburg.

The new film sees Mewes and Smith return to the roles they created in 1994’s Clerks. This time around, the New Jersey duo discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them and embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again.

Fathom Events and Saban Films present the full-length “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” in more than 600 U.S. movie theaters on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. local time with a special pre-recorded video introduction from Mewes and Smith. The first 50 people at each location on October 15 will receive a limited-edition poster (while supplies last). Then on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. local time, audiences will see a special double feature of Miramax’s “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” Both evenings will also feature exclusive bonus content.

Tickets for “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” can be purchased online beginning Thursday, July 18 at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Check back often as movie theaters continue to set up ticketing.

“We are huge fans of Kevin Smith and his work, and are privileged that he and his team had faith in us as a partner on ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,’” said Jonathan Saba, Saban Films’ Senior Vice President of Distribution, Sales and Marketing, and Executive Producer on the film. “This has been a passionate initiative for us at Saban Films, and an honor to work with Kevin. In Fathom, we have a partner who shares our vision to give fans in every corner of the country the opportunity to catch their counter-culture heroes on the big screen in a true theatrical event.”

“Smith and Mewes’ loyal fans have waited long enough to see them reprise their title role in this new chapter,” said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. “We’re pleased to be partnering with them, along with Saban Films, to deliver this exclusive two-night event to fans across the country.”

“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” was written and directed by Smith. Liz Destro and Smodco’s Jordan Monsanto produced.

Following the big screen debut, Smith and Mewes will tour the film in select markets as The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, starting in Chicago on October 20. Created by Smith, the characters Jay and Silent Bob have appeared throughout his cult film catalog in movies including “Clerks,” “Mallrats,” “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” Miramax’s “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and “Clerks 2.”