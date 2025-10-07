Jay Bragg/King Kazoo & the Reindeer Band

media release: Step into a magical world where Christmas dreams come alive through the perfect blend of original holiday compositions and beloved classics, all wrapped in the vintage charm of golden-age variety entertainment. King Kazoo & The Reindeer Band invite audiences from 1 to 92 to experience "The Merriest Show on Earth" - a whimsical journey featuring Jay Bragg's award-winning original Christmas music alongside timeless holiday favorites, enhanced by authentic variety show elements including audience participation, kazoo orchestras, and delightful surprises that capture the wonder of Christmas morning.

As a true Christmas connoisseur, Jay Bragg has earned international recognition for his holiday artistry, having written and recorded over 20 original Christmas compositions that secured him a publishing contract with Howling Music for film and TV placements. The Boston Globe declared "Jay Bragg's gift to the world is his original Christmas music," and since founding this beloved holiday tradition in 2020, Christmas in New Vaudeville has become Nashville's most anticipated seasonal celebration. Now in its fifth triumphant year, this nationally acclaimed show promises an unforgettable evening where vintage variety entertainment meets contemporary Christmas magic, creating memories that last long after the final jingle bell rings.

"A joy explosion"

"The most fun we've had in years"

Experience the holiday tradition that transforms Christmas entertainment into pure magic.