× Expand courtesy Jay-Day A person and a mic. Jay-Day

media release: A Wisconsin-based hip-hop artist who has turned his passion for music since age two into a thriving career, influenced by Juice Wrld and B.O.B. With fourteen masterfully crafted tracks, each a window into his life, Jay-Day's music defies norms, capturing diverse emotions and stories.

https://soundcloud.com/officiallyjayday

Four local bands will be performing at the Confluence at Library Mall from September 14 to September 17. This is pilot program called #MadisonIsMusic, which aims to bolster cultural tourism, raise awareness of spaces available to musicians downtown for amplified performances, and affirm Madison's identity as a music city.