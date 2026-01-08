media release: Jay Gilligan will be performing Stories About Gravity at MyArts January 15 the Thursday before the festival Tickets Here

I'm bringing this show to Madison direct from NYC for one night only! This performance was originally commissioned by 69 Atlantic, a small close-up magic theater in Brooklyn that only seats 20 people per show. After the initial sold out run in April of 2025, 69 Atlantic is inviting me back for a second run of shows and when that's done I'm packing up all the suitcases and flying to the Starlight Theater!

Everyone loves Madfest, and what's the best way to get even more Madfest? Come a day earlier and see Stories About Gravity, and then Madfest away and juggle until your arms fall off (at least that's my plan)... find the Madfest schedule below.

January 16, 2026

5:00 pm - 11:45 pm, Madison Circus Space: Friday Open Juggling. You must sign a waiver for this location – Waiver must be signed in 2026

January 17, 2026

10:00 am - 5:00 pm, Georgia O’Keeffe Middle School: Saturday Open Juggling; also, juggling games 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

unicycle hockey 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Barrymore Theatre: Show – Madfest Juggling Extravaganza

Tickets are now on Sale! Advance: $25; Day of Show: $28.00.You may purchase tickets in advance online, by phone, or in person at the festival

Featuring:

Mark Hayward | Comedy Yo-yo Man | www.markhayward.net

Benjamin Domask-Ruh | Musician and circus artist | https://benjamindomaskruh.com

Alex Zerbe | High Energy Comedy | https://alexzerbe.com/

Jay Gilligan | Master Juggler and Visual Artist | https://www.hideawaycircus.com/reflex

MadJugglers | Hometown Club Passing Heroes | www.madjugglers.com

Kenny Ahern | AMAZING comedy antics, HILARIOUS physical comedy, and FUN audience play! | https://www.kennyahern.com

Alli Ott | Masterful Cyr Wheel Artist | http://www.spinnovationdetroit.com/about

David Chervony | Juggling Art | https://www.davidchervony.com

…and more!

9:00 pm - 11:45 pm, Madison Circus Space: Renegade and Open Juggling. You must sign a waiver for this location – Waiver must be signed in 2026

January 18, 2026

10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Georgia O’Keeffe Middle School: Sunday Open Juggling; also unicycle hockey, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm