Jay & Silent Bob
Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Standing next to one another personally and professionally for over 30 years, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith have played Jay and Silent Bob in eight different movies! But at their Jay and Silent Bob live show, Kev and Jay finally get to be themselves, using their mouths on you for money, telling tales about making movies, marrying above their stations, and being Dads – all while struggling to maintain their dwindling pop cultural relevance! If you want your ears filled, come to the Aural Sects Tour!