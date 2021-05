media release: Jazz at Five has announced that our 2021 season will be held at McKee Park in Fitchburg – 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. The open space will allow our audience members to spread out and be COVID safe. Outside food is welcome at McKee Park – bring a picnic to the 2021 performance series.

The 2021 Performance Series dates are; August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and September 8