Jazz at Five Annual Meeting

media release: The weather is getting chilly, and we are seeing the first snow falls of the season as we end out 2021. With the end of the year Jazz at Five is holding our 2021 annual meeting at the Rigby Pub on Monday, December 27, at 6pm.

The Rigby opens at 6pm, the Jazz presentation will begin at 6:15 followed by a discussion on our plans for the 2022 Performance Series.

After having the 2021 Performance Series at McKee Park and hearing your feedback, Jazz at Five is excited to announce our new 6 date Performance Series – having 3 performances at both Mckee Park and State Street. The planned dates for the 2022 Performance Series are July 27, August 3 and 10 at McKee Park and August 17, 24 and 31 on State Street.

Hope to see you at the Meeting!