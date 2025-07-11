Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Experience Duke Ellington’s boundary-breaking music—rooted in African rhythms and infused with jazz, blues, spirituals and gospel—as the world’s premier big band returns to Madison. Join the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis for an unforgettable night of swing, soul and sensational musicianship that celebrates Ellington’s enduring influence around the globe.
