media release: This collaboration of jazz artists has been organized by Felix Sainz, who is in his 6th season of performing at Con Amici Craft Bar as a solo artist with “Fridays with Felix.”

Felix is known for his amazing latin jazz guitar, and classics from the American songbook. His great storytelling and his friendly vibe bring a nice crowd on his scheduled Friday nights.

Feliz has assembled Jazz Con Alma which translates to; Jazz with soul! This Jazz Quartet’s common thread blends integrity, improvisation and joy. The musicians include Arizona native Beth Lederman on keyboard, Chicago favorite Juli Wood on sax and vocals, Felix Sainz on bass and drummer David Bayles. Experience the playful creativity found at the heart of jazz with Latin rhythms, blues and good, solid grooves.

Jazz Con Alma is hosted by Con Amici Craft Bar in Downtown Baraboo and is selling tickets in advance and at the door. This will be a listening performance, with general seating. Arriving and buying tickets early is advised.

Tickets: $15 prepay or $18 online through Eventbrite