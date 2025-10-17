media release: The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald was published on April 10, 1925, and has since become a timeless classic of American fiction that has gone on to inspire several film, television, and theater adaptations, as well as other writers around the world. Set in the Jazz Age on Long Island, The Great Gatsby depicts Nick Carraway's interactions with Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire looking to reunite with his former love, Daisy Buchanan.

This year, from September 26 - October 17, Meadowridge Library is hosting a series of events in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Great Gatsby.

“There have been events celebrating The Great Gatsby throughout the year at various literary establishments across the country. Hosting a local event seems like a great opportunity to connect with youth who may be reading the book for school, as well as generations of people who have read and loved it before,” said Meadowridge Library Supervisor Yesianne Ramirez. “It also gives us a chance to reinforce our ongoing literacy efforts with library visitors in a fun and accessible way.”

Those who visit Meadowrige Library this fall can step into the glamor and decadence of The Great Gatsby during several events that will illuminate the Jazz Age, share more about the 1920s, and offer insights into some of the major themes in the book.

Learn more and sign up for events at madpl.org/greatgatsby

This programming is made possible thanks to the Madison Public Library Foundation.

Jazz Era Speakeasy: Friday, October 17 | 6-7:45pm: Enter the Jazz Age at Meadowridge Library and enjoy music, mocktails, Gatsby trivia and other activities. The Library is celebrating 100 years of The Great Gatsby with a 1920s-themed "speakeasy" featuring music by the Neil Daily Quintet. Don't let it pass and come dressed in your best 20s costumes to enjoy an afternoon of Gatsby themed fun.

