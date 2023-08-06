press release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get when Summer Sundays in the Garden, Friends of Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series, returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. Concerts take place second and fourth Sundays, June 11 through July 23; and first and third Sundays, August 6 and 20. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Ample near-by FREE parking available. Please bring a chair.

August 6 | THE JAZZ GUYS

Born during the pandemic, with the covid winter spent—at a distance—preparing, and rehearsing carefully honed arrangements, this quartet debuted in spring 2021 at Café Coda. Expect tight new renditions of modern jazz and standards, and stylish jazz arrangements of classic pop.

Paul Muench, piano | Vince Jesse, guitar | John Schaffer, bass | Jim Huwe, drums