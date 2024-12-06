Jazz Hams, Nuggernaut

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Nuggernaut

media release: Hailing from the vibrant music scene of Madison, Wisconsin, Jazz Hams is a funky quintet that infuses the essence of groove music with original compositions intended to get audiences moving. Formed in 2020, the band is a dynamic blend of seasoned musicians who share a passion for crafting infectious rhythms and soulful melodies. Their performances are known for their high-energy vibe, captivating audiences with intricate arrangements and spontaneous jam sessions that showcase their improvisational skills. With a growing repertoire of original tracks, Jazz Hams is on a mission to bring their unique sound to stages across the Midwest and beyond.

Nuggernaut plays instrumental/jazz funk at it’s finest. The group balances a repertoire of original music with an eclectic mix of covers from the likes of Michael Jackson, Herbie Hancock and Led Zeppelin. Nuggernaut is comfortable in intense listening concert settings as well nasty dance parties and everything in between. The group has performed in the GMJC’s Indigenous series, Schenk’s Corners Block Party, the Catfish River Music Festival, and more.