Jazz Jam with Feestet

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The NSC jazz jam welcomes all: the standards, the improvised, the free, and the tangential genres: Bossa, R&B, funk, folk, rap, if you call it, we’ll try it out.

All folks are welcome to listen, join in, or enjoy a drink with some friends—the important thing is that we ignore the Sunday scaries for a bit and still get home at a reasonable hour.

$10 cash or venmo at the door. More details at https://feestet.com/jam

https://www.facebook.com/events/1175299863925014/1175299877258346

