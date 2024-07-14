Jazz Jam with Feestet
to
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kristin Shafel
The sextet Feestet on stage.
Feestet
media release: The NSC jazz jam welcomes all: the standards, the improvised, the free, and the tangential genres: Bossa, R&B, funk, folk, rap, if you call it, we’ll try it out.
All folks are welcome to listen, join in, or enjoy a drink with some friends—the important thing is that we ignore the Sunday scaries for a bit and still get home at a reasonable hour.
$10 cash or venmo at the door. More details at https://feestet.com/jam
https://www.facebook.com/events/1175299863925014/1175299877258346