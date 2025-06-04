Jazz Jam with Harold Quintet

media release: You probably know of our popular blues jam every Thursday, well we’re going to host a jazz jam to highlight the Madison jazz community on Wednesday, June 4 with host band, Harold Quintet. This will be very similar in format to the blues jam, with Harold Quintet playing a 45-minute set to open the evening followed shortly after by bringing jammers up for the remainder of the evening. We love to support all types of music, so help us show these talented cats our appreciation for what they do! $5 donation at the door.

The Harold Quintet is made up of Noah Joque, Jack Johnson, Alex Feucht, and Alex Cope. They will perform some originals, some arrangements, and some standards if you ask them to. It will undoubtedly be a good hang; bring your horn and jam with them after their set! Please help them figure out who/where Harold is!