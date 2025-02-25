Jazz Music Community Listening Event

media release: Join the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) for a series of Listening & Jam Sessions! Connect with local musicians, bandleaders, educators, venue owners, and music enthusiasts as we come together to discuss and celebrate the local music scene. Whether you’re a musician, a singer, or simply a jazz lover, we invite you to be part of this inspiring musical experience.

Jazz Music Community

Date: February 25, 2025

Time: 6-8 PM

Location: Cafe CODA, 1224 Williamson Street, Madison, WI 53703