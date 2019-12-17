Jazz Musician Town Hall

press release: The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium is hosting a Town Hall Meeting for our local jazz musician community on Thursday, December 19th at The Sequoya Library (4340 Tokay Blvd) from 6:30pm-8pm

The purpose of these meetings is two fold:

- To discuss the progress of the existing Greater Madison Jazz Consortium programs and to open a discussion on more initiatives the GMJC could pursue in 2020 and beyond.

- To explain the future of GMJC and its new partnership with The Arts + Literature Laboratory going forward.

The meeting will be facilitated by Nick Moran, GMJC Production and Project Development Consultant. He'll be discussing GMJC's work in the community over the last 5 years as well as facilitating a discussion on what else we can do to strengthen our local jazz community. Your input is crucial to our work and we'd love to hear from all of you!

If you are unable to attend, there is an earlier Musician's Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, December 17th at The North Street Cabaret (610 North Street) from 6:30-8pm. You can also message Nick Moran directly at nickmoranbass@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/489410545025224/