Jazz Now! What's Next?

COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713

Workshop (6-7PM) "Jazz Now! What's Next?" Explore a journey in to free improvisation, with Hanah Jon Taylor through listening, learning, making sounds and interacting with those in the room.

Houseband will include Adam Czerepinski (p), Aden Stier (b) and Jim Huwe (d)

7-9PM Open Jam for All ages, All levels. NO cover.

BYO food and drink.

Support Madison Jazz Society at https://www.madisonjazz.com

