press release: JUL 23, 8:30PM JAZZ ON A SUMMER’S DAY (1959, USA, 85 min | Bert Stern)

The 1959 classic is considered one of the most extraordinary and possibly the first concert film ever made. Its sparkling new 4K restoration by IndieCollect, with color correction by Oskar Miarka, recently premiered at the 57th New York Film Festival with sold out shows. The film was named to the National Film Registry in 1999, and its restoration was funded by the National Film Preservation Board of the Library of Congress in time to celebrate the film’s 60th Anniversary.

Filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island and directed by world-renowned photographer Bert Stern, Jazz on a Summer’s Day features intimate performances by an all-star line-up of musical legends including Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O’Day, Chuck Berry, Dinah Washington, and closes with a beautiful rendition of The Lord’s Prayer by Mahalia Jackson at midnight to usher in Sunday morning. The film has been beautifully and extensively restored in 4K from the best surviving vault elements by IndieCollect.

TICKET INFORMATION

Rooftop Cinema is $5 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 21 and younger; free tickets must still be reserved for each screening through Eventbrite.

In addition to advance tickets sold through Eventbrite, a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase night-of at the screening on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticketholders must arrive no later than 15 minutes prior to showtime in order to claim seats.

Reservations are paperless. Admission begins in the Rooftop Sculpture Garden 60 minutes before screen time; please check in with MMoCA staff on the roof when you arrive.

Screenings will relocate to the lecture hall (masks encouraged) if rain is predicted. Ticketholders will be notified via email if the screening is moving indoors.

COVID POLICY FOR ATTENDEES