JCOER: Finish the Job, Fund the Raises!

media release: Join the Wisconsin State Employees Union (AFSCME Local 1), the Wisconsin Professional Employees Council (AFT Local 4848), State Worker Power, and our public sector allies as we rally to demand the Joint Committee on Employment Relations (JCOER) pass the stalled 2025-2027 Compensation Plan!

JCOER met briefly regarding the General Wage Adjustment in Fall 2025, but they didn't take up the rest of the Compensation Plan, which includes market adjustments, supplemental pay, sign on bonuses, retention bonuses, and much more. State workers need these raises in order to survive during the cost of living crisis.

Help us tell JCOER: finish the job, and release the raises!