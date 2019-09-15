press release: The JDRF Western Wisconsin Chapter will host it’s annual One Walk event on Sunday, September 15th at UW Health at the American Center, aiming to raise more than $280,000 to help fund critically needed type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. The event is expected to attract more than 2,000 supporters, including teams representing local businesses, families, schools and other organizations. The JDRF One Walk brings together people who share JDRF’s vision to create a world without T1D for a day of inspiration and fun.

“Everyone who comes out to walk or support the event will bring us one step closer to turning type one into type none. This is a great activity for families and friends to get together in support of type 1 diabetes research, whether you know someone affected by T1D or just want to make a difference in the Madison community,” said Laura Castrogiovanni, JDRF One Walk Chair and Board of Directors President. “We are grateful for the incredible support provided by the people of Madison and the larger Western Wisconsin community. The JDRF One Walk is fortunate to have supporters such as Madison Family Dental, who are a corporate partner for the event, but also have a team that participates on Walk Day. Many companies, like Madison Family Dental, are doing their part to make life better for more than 1.25 million people in the United States who have this serious disease.”

JDRF encourages people of all ages, driven to support a great cause, to participate in the JDRF One Walk – Madison and enjoy a day of family-friendly fun, with kids’ activities like bounce houses and face painting as well as food provided by Hy-Vee. Pre-registration is recommended, but on-site registration is available and check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. at UW Health at the American Center. The entire Walk will be approximately 2 miles long, and will kick off at 11 a.m.

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is a chronic, life-threatening autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults at any age. Living with T1D means that the body's immune system destroys the cells that release insulin, eventually eliminating insulin production from the body. T1D requires rigorous 24/7 monitoring of blood glucose levels to avoid devastating complications; the onset of T1D is sudden, unpreventable, and is unrelated to diet or lifestyle. Currently, there is no cure for T1D, but JDRF is working to change that.

The dollars raised at JDRF One Walks enable research on how to prevent, treat, and ultimately cure T1D. This research has led to life-changing drugs, treatments, and devices, many of which have already moved into clinical trials and real-world testing.

“We are excited to partner with JDRF for this walk to fund type 1 diabetes research and support the families who live with this burdensome disease,” said Erika Freeman from Findorff. “We are proud to be a part of a community that cares, and we hope that our teamwork and support will soon lead to a world without T1D.”

JDRF gratefully acknowledges its local organizations and corporate partners for Madison’s JDRF One Walk, including Alliant Energy, Coyle Carpet, Dental Health Associates, Findorff, Hallick Family Foundation, Lions Club of Mount Horeb, Madison Family Dental Associates, Schoep’s Ice Cream, TASC, UW Department of Pediatrics, UW Health & Quartz, and WPS Health Solutions.

###

About T1D

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food. It occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, called beta cells. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. Its onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D, and—at present—nothing you can do to get rid of it.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRFWWi or call Jordy Peter at 608-833-2873.