RSVP for JDRF Wisconsin Gala

media release: The annual JDRF Wisconsin Galas bring together the diabetes community for an unforgettable evening featuring an expansive silent auction, one-of-a-kind live auction, seated dinner, live entertainment, and a night of fundraising all in support of JDRF. Help us continue the power of progress and join us for this year’s event.

One Night, One Mission will embody the tradition and legacy of the wonderful JDRF Galas that will be hosted in three locations across Wisconsin. The Galas will provide guests with a memorable experience to engage in JDRF’s mission by sharing the incredible stories of our T1D families. Stories of inspiration, hope, perseverance, and support will be shared leading up to and on the evening of the event.

The Madison event is Honoring: The Fronek Family

Evening Highlights: Silent Auction | Limited Exclusive Live Auction | Special Drawing | Fund A Cure

Schedule:

5:00pm – Cocktail Reception & Silent Auction

6:30pm – Dinner: Guests will have the option of Green Pepper Sirloin with Roasted Garlic New Potatoes, Roasted Salmon with Mustard Dill Sauce and Mushroom Brown Rice Pilaf, Quinoa Stuffed Zucchini Boats with Soubise Sauce, Blistered Tomatoes & Roasted Asparagus or a Children’s Meal

7:15pm – Program, Live Auction, Fund A Cure & Entertainment to follow.

Entertainment: Piano Fondue