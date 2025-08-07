JE Sunde, Jake La Botz, Whitney Mann

Buy Tickets

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: ABOUT WRITER’S BLOCK:

Held quarterly at The Bartell Theatre in Madison, Writer’s Block is a curated celebration of the songwriter’s craft. Local, regional, and national artists come together in the spirit of collaboration and creativity. It’s a night where lyrics take center stage, and the room leans in to listen.

Follow along:

Instagram: @writersblockconcerts

Facebook: facebook.com/writersblockmadison

Website: writersblock.show

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - JE Sunde, Jake La Botz, Whitney Mann - 2025-08-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - JE Sunde, Jake La Botz, Whitney Mann - 2025-08-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - JE Sunde, Jake La Botz, Whitney Mann - 2025-08-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - JE Sunde, Jake La Botz, Whitney Mann - 2025-08-07 19:00:00 ical