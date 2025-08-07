JE Sunde, Jake La Botz, Whitney Mann

media release: ABOUT WRITER’S BLOCK:

Held quarterly at The Bartell Theatre in Madison, Writer’s Block is a curated celebration of the songwriter’s craft. Local, regional, and national artists come together in the spirit of collaboration and creativity. It’s a night where lyrics take center stage, and the room leans in to listen.

