media release: Join us for an evening of art and fun as we celebrate the opening of Jeanette Clawson's Solo Show at Art Hub!

Opening Reception: Friday, April 4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Greatly influenced by environmentalism, she is inspired by finding uses for old things and papers. Inspired by flowers and botanicals in her designs, Jeanette creates her own rubber stamps, that are replicated and layered using the Zentangle Method and mixed media to create rich, layered artworks and mandalas.

From Jeanette: "I create art to contribute to peace and beauty in the world and in myself by including flow and play as critical components of my creative process. It helps me manage my physical and mental health challenges and brings me joy."

- Meet the artist!

- Enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and drink specials

Can't make it to the opening? The show will be up the entire month of April, the last day to visit and view the show is Saturday, April 26th.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1275722993516786/