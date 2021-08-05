ONLINE: Jeanette Hurt

Sign-up Required

press release: Wonder why we drink brandy? Why our bloody Marys always come with a side of beer and a meal on top? Jeanette Hurt will discuss the real reasons why we drink the cocktails we drink in Wisconsin, exploring the rich history of our most popular drinks. She will also demonstrate four cocktails - a basic Wisconsin old fashioned, the old fashioned everyone else in the country drinks, a hybrid old fashioned, and how to make brandied cherries.