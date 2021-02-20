ONLINE: Jeanie Dean, Mark Mantel

https://the-coffee-house.com/live

media release: Jeanie Dean performs In the Middle of a Pandemic, Cusping a New Age and Banned in Suburbia: Old Poems & News Songs  

Eclectic songs at the Shift of the Age: “Lies,” & “No Matter What U Wear:” wry poetic whimsey delights in radiant intensity. 

Mark Mantel presents 2100: The Radio Play

Multi-media reading of his opera libretto about the Industrial Revolution and automation. Voices on five geometric stages discourse, question, comment and interrupt the dialog of the music.

