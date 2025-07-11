Jeanne C. Wilkinson

media release: Our weekend-long mini fringe festival is a celebration of creative energy from around the globe. Inspired by the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world’s largest arts festival, our festival features one-of-a-kind performances, including improv, magic, theater and comedy. This year, additional free, interactive performances and installations will fill Overture Center with unique and awe-inspiring sights and sounds. Join us for one performance or delight in the entire weekend.

FREE exhibition! Step into artist Jeanne Wilkinson’s “Cloud Tunnel” and immerse yourself in a mesmerizing interplay of shifting images and color. Two translucent fabric scrims and dual image streams create a continually morphing, magical environment. Wander within this meditative flow of light and shadow and experience the art as you become part of it.