Jeanne Marshall Bindley

Cambridge Winery, Cambridge 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

press release: Jeanne Marshall Bindley is a life time musician with her guitar, vocals and keyboard at times. A singer/songwriter, performing artist, career music teacher and has been a member of several bands throughout her career starting in the mid-'70s to now. Her eclectic mix of singer/songwriter and upbeat styled tunes consists of vintage, current and originals. This event will take place on July 5, from 5:00 pm to 8:00pm. This performance will take place at our Cambridge location at 700 Kenseth way, Cambridge. This is completely free event for the public and no cover charge.

608-819-6672
