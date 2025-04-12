Jeannie Tanner, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: Jeannie Tanner is an award winning composer with 7 Grammy-considered albums and 5 ASCAP composer awards. She is a singer-songwriter, vocalist, piano player, trumpeter, percussionist and producer who performs and records her original music: a mix of pop, jazz, R&B and Latin rhythms. Jeannies music has been used for many television shows including Single Ladies (VH1 produced by Queen Latifah), Dolly Partons Heartstrings (Netflix), Culinary Travels with Dave Eckert (PBS/The Travel Channel), Revenge (ABC), Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo), Fox NFL Kickoff and Days of Our Lives (NBC).

Her music has been featured in many movies including A Christmas Duet (Hallmark), Christmas Cookies (Hallmark), Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (Hallmark), Doomsday Mom (Lifetime) and Christmas in the Air (Hallmark) as well as Indie films Blame It On Toby (starring Kevin J. OConnor) and Scrooge and Marley (starring David Pevsner, Tim Kazurinsky and Rusty Schwimmer).

As a performer, Ms. Tanner has headlined at top Chicago area venues/festivals performing with her groups 3 Martini Jeannie (3MJ) and the Jeannie Tanner Quartet including City Winery, Taste of Chicago, Winters Jazz Club, Andys Jazz Club, the Park West, Victory Gardens Biograph Theatre, Ottawa 2 Rivers Wine and Jazz Festival, Pete Millers, Eddie Vs, Reggies, Davenports, the Highwood Music Festival, the Redhead Music Festival and the Arts Clubs of Chicago.

Chicago does not lack for engaging jazz trumpeters, vocalists, pianists, bandleaders, songwriters and arrangers but how many can do it all? Jeannie Tanner happens to be one If youve ever been fortunate enough to hear her pick up a horn, or sing a ballad or unveil an original song, you know that she practically exudes music.

Howard Reich, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

On the 2nd Saturday of each month, we will feature an artist that will be performing at the 2025 National Women's Music Festival.

We are having fun with this series, getting previews of the upcoming festival performers and seeing new artists in the Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. Please consider joining us.

$10 will get you a zoom concert for your household. However, this event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members need to send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic,

please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com