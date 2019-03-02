× Expand Jeaunetta Westenberg

press release: In this WORLD, we need as much Inspiration & Encouragement as we can get! Jeaunetta Westenberg (Author of Don’t Panic, It’s Only Brain Surgery) will share her story on the morning of March 2 and will reassure us that ATTITUDE is EVERYTHING when you are going through a difficult circumstance.

The conference will be held at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, located at 229 North Main Street in Cottage Grove. The program starts at 8:45am and goes until 11am. There is NO CHARGE for admission, but a free will offering will be taken. Registration is required as space is limited and will fill up fast. Please RSVP to the church at 608-839-4768 or Email brynmawrcg@gmail.com. (Please include name, number of people attending and your phone number).

The public is welcome to attend, talk with Jeaunetta and purchase signed copies of her book.

If you have you ever uttered words like “why me”, or asked the Lord why He doesn’t rescue you from a devastating disease or a difficult situation... You are not alone. Jeaunetta will share how God gave her BEAUTY FOR the ASHES in her life and how she was able to get through even the worst of circumstances with the Lord’s help. All without submitting to the panic and anxiety that she was feeling.

Jeaunetta will share how the Joy of the Lord was her strength and that God is faithful to all His promises. Whether you are going through a life-limiting illness, or a stressful day, God can take you from Panic to Peace and give His joy to get through.

This is a morning that you won’t want to miss, be sure to bring a friend.

Here is what others are saying about Jeaunetta’s Ministry…

According to Robbie Ropella, “Jeaunetta is an inspiring overcomer who shares the gift of laughter and encouragement. Thousands of lives have been impacted by her public speaking ministry. Let the Lord encourage you and bless you with her incredible story.”

“Tumors... brain surgery... those are some very scary words to hear and even more terrifying when referring to yourself or someone you love. Jeaunetta shares her very personal journey of going through brain surgery and living to tell about it, while demonstrating a walking testimony of love, laughter, and what the power of putting all of your faith and trust in the Lord can do.” Carmen Carothers