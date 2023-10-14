media release: The Jeb Bishop Trio with visiting German improvisers plays music that moves between sculptural noise drones, walls-of-Jericho-collapsing fanfares, and delicate textures of air and sound. The acoustic properties of the trombone and the physical resources of the players are pushed to their limits and beyond; the ancient sliding tube is put through the bone mill ... pulverized, sublimated, and receiving the breath of new life.

The group has two CDs out, on the labels Not Two (Poland) and Jazzwerkstatt (Germany), and has done two tours of Europe, in 2019 and 2022, including a number of festival performances.

https://culturalresearch.org/2019/11/bone-crusher-tour-2019-jeb-bishop-matthias-mueller-matthias-muche/

Further videos at https://vimeo.com/user102618177

From a review of our second CD, published at jazzhalo.be: "Each of these instant compositions has a distinct tone and atmosphere. The (short) stormy, action moments are intense, but the restrained passages are no less impactful. The gentlemen lay out the rules for a game of attraction and repulsion with only one goal: to continue to surprise, continually expanding and contracting the foundation formed by the three trombones. At times crushing as a trio, at other splintered, with each speaking from his own space, this music is shrewdly executed throughout."

Presented by BlueStem Jazz:

https://bluestemjazz.org/

and Audio for the Arts:

https://audioforthearts.com/

This event is BYOB