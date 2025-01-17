Jed & Company

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: 3 sets of live Grateful Dead. Tickets: $12.00 Advance/$15.00 Day Of Show. This is a General Admission Dancing Show! The Dance Floor will be Open!

Jed & Company is Madison’s new hard-rippin’ Grateful Dead tribute band. With high-level high-energy jamming, experimental setlists, soulful vocals and fresh takes on the catalog, Jed and Company will impress any discerning Wisconsin Deadhead.

Erik Anderson- keys, vocals

Devin Geary- guitar, vocals

Becca Reynolds- vocals

Jeremy Snow- drums

Ben Johnson- bass, vocals

Jed Heckman- guitar, vocals

608-241-8633
