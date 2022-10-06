media release: Creating the Future of Word Art

Join us at Grand Inspired Gallery in Stoughton for live art creation and discussion. Grand Inspired Gallery in Stoughton will be hosting an exhibition by Jeff Bauer October 6th through 9th. Dr. Bauer’s paintings have been shown across the United States and are now coming to the Madison area. We invite you all to experience his visual art and discuss its meaning directly with Dr. Bauer.

Jeff Bauer is an internationally recognized health futurist and medical economist with over 300 publication on health care delivery. During his academic career, he was a Boettcher Scholar, a Ford Foundation Independent Scholar, a Fulbright Scholar, and a Kellogg Foundation National Fellow. Dr. Bauer now lives in Madison, Wisconsin, where he spends his time painting conceptual art as well as playing the viola da gamba. He is an active member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and sings in the orchestra’s chorus.

Dr. Bauer uses variation in color and form to create conceptual works of graphic expression. His paintings transform the verbal into visual and reveal beauty and randomness of possibility. Grand Inspired, October 6-9th, will feature the “Ham and Swiss on Rye” and “Random” word art series.

Jeff Bauer will be giving artist talks and interviews throughout the weekend. Additionally, we are pleased to share that Dr. Bauer will be live-painting so that the public might explore the creative process.

All are welcome.

For more information about Dr. Bauer and his works, visit his website www.jeffbauerwords.com