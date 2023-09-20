Jeff Erlanger Accessible Playground Ribbon Cutting

media release: Madison Parks Foundation and Madison Parks invite the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Jeff Erlanger Accessible Playground at Rennebohm Park. Jeff Erlanger was an amazing person who seemed to connect with everyone he encountered. He met Fred Rogers, his childhood idol, when he was just 5 years old and in 1980, at the age 10, he was invited to appear on the award-winning television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Jeff went on to graduate from Memorial High School and Edgewood College. After graduation, he interned for Representative Tammy Baldwin and Senator Russ Feingold. He became very active in Madison politics and served as a member of the Economic Development Commission, chair of the Commission on People with Disabilities and chair of the Board of Directors of the Community Living Alliance. He also played a major role in gaining accessible taxicab service for Madison. Jeff died at just 36 years old in 2007. Upon his death, the mayor and city council created the annual Jeff Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award in honor of his commitment to community-building advocacy.

Join us for a short program and ribbon cutting as we officially open the new accessible playground at Rennebohm Park!

