Jeff Erlanger Sprayground Ribbon Cutting

media release: Neighbors and community members are invited to join the Madison Parks Foundation and City leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:00pm on Tuesday, July 29, for the new sprayground at Rennebohm Park, 115 North Eau Claire Avenue, 53705.

Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation, the addition of a new sprayground to the Jeff Erlanger Playground at Rennebohm Park enhances the all-abilities play experience for families throughout the community. "This inclusive water feature perfectly embodies our vision of Parks For All, Forever," said Stephanie Franklin, Executive Director of the Madison Parks Foundation. "We're creating spaces where children of all abilities can play together and families can build lasting memories."

The sprayground, located next to the recently opened accessible playground, features about 20 ground and overhead spray and waterplay features. The overhead feature spins above the splashpad area with downward curtains of water. Passing through the spiraling water curtains provides an engaging and immersive play experience. The design also incorporates a seating area with a shade structure and a new accessible path from the shelter.

The mechanics include a solar power panel and battery system installed by the City’s Engineering Division and a new water service line. The system is flow-through water system and provides a textured concrete surface to limit slips.

The sprayground complements the neighboring accessible playground, which opened in fall 2023 and now encompasses the Jeff Erlanger Playground and Sprayground at Rennebohm Park. The sprayground is planned to be open daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day and joins splashpads located at Cypress, Elver and Reindahl Parks.