media release: UW-Memorial Union, Tripp Commons room (2nd floor)

Jeff Goodell is an award-winning journalist, author of seven books, and contributing writer at Rolling Stone, where he has covered climate change for more than two decades. Like the title of his most recent book, The Heat Will Kill You First, Goodell’s writing cuts through the noise about climate change and dishes up the confronting reality of our present and future in a way that is easily digestible and inherently relatable. Following his opening talk, Goodell will be joined onstage for a discussion with Dr. Andrea Dutton — a MacArthur Fellow, professor in the UW Department of Geoscience and affiliate faculty of the Nelson Institute — who is a climate scientist and communicator.

A brief Q & A and book signing will follow. Books will be available for purchase at the event or bring your own book.

Register to submit a question for the speaker, at: https://earthfest.wisc.edu/events/lecture-with-jeff-goodell/