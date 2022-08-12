Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center Groundbreaking
media release: You're Invited to the official Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center
August 12 at 1:00 p.m.
The Groundbreaking Ceremony will include a short program with refreshments. Harvester and Horticulturalist Level Sponsors Have a Shovel Reserved.
A collaboration between the Sauk Prairie School District and the Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni & Supporters
For more information, please contact BJ Chrisler: bjchrisler@gmail.com
