Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center Groundbreaking

media release: You're Invited to the official Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center

August 12 at 1:00 p.m.

The Groundbreaking Ceremony will include a short program with refreshments. Harvester and Horticulturalist Level Sponsors Have a Shovel Reserved.

A collaboration between the Sauk Prairie School District and the Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni & Supporters

For more information, please contact BJ Chrisler: bjchrisler@gmail.com

https://saukprairieffa.com/donate/