media release: Jeff Larsen has been performing solo guitar instrumentals for over thirty years, in various formats which include both acoustic and electric guitar. The repertoire has ranged from modern and mainstream jazz to classical and fingerstyle, which may include material from the rock, pop, and Broadway repertoires as well. He has also played in various performing bands over the last forty years, both in Madison and the Twin Cities, such as the Red Hot Horn Dawgs, Sunfish Quartet, and No Exit. He has written and recorded the soundtrack to a musical, The Spirits of St.Paul. He has released four CDs, including the Sapphire Mirror (mostly original music) and Jeff Larsen plays Emerson, Lake, and Palmer. He currently and has for the last twenty years maintained a busy schedule of teaching guitar students.