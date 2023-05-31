media release: About the book: Olympic medalist Anna MacDonald comes home to Namekagon County to emcee the Great Wilderness Race as predators stalk the Northwoods. While occasional interactions with potentially dangerous animals are old hat for most residents, this changes when unpredictable behavior patterns make it unclear who is the hunter and who is the hunted. Sheriff John Cabrelli and the new Musky Falls chief of police work swiftly to keep the community calm as they try to piece together the clues before it is too late.

Musky Run is the fourth book in the award-winning Northern Lakes Mystery series, following Figure Eight, Spider Lake, and Bough Cutter.

Jeff Nania is a former law enforcement officer, conservationist, biofuel creator, and an award-winning author. The books in his Northern Lakes Mystery series—Figure Eight (2019), Spider Lake (2020), Bough Cutter (2021), and Musky Run (2023)—have been recognized by the Midwest Book Awards, Independent Publisher Book Awards, and Next Generation Indie Book Awards. His narrative non-fiction writing has appeared in Wisconsin Outdoor News, Double Gun Journal, The Outlook, and other publications. Jeff spends as much time as possible fishing Spider Lake and exploring Wisconsin's landscape with his friends and family. Find more of Jeff's writing online at feetwetwriting.com and follow him on social media.