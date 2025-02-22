DJ Jeff Spitzer-Resnick

media release: February is Black History Month and we’re paying tribute to the history of black music every Saturday from 5-8pm. Jeff Spitzer-Resnick is the host of WORT’s Hejira World Music Radio Show and is also an avid collector of blues and rock vinyl. For his debut Lola’s artists he’ll be featuring the history of blues music in black culture. Expect to hear some BB King, Taj Mahal, Robert Johnson, and a whole lot more!