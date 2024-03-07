Cecelia Zabala's tour is moving to fall 2024.

media release: ALL Chamber welcomes pianist Jeff Stanek for Pleiades Dances, a series of nine suites of piano pieces by Takashi Yoshimatsu, on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 general advance and $15 ALL members/students advance online, or $25 at the door for everyone. Tickets available at https://stanekpiano.bpt.me.

Pleiades Dances (1986-2001) is a series of nine suites of piano pieces by Japanese composer Takashi Yoshimatsu, "written on the subject of the seven stars of the Pleiades, the seven colors of the rainbow, the seven tones of various modes, the seven rhythms from triple time to nonuple time and so forth...." In the northern hemisphere, the Pleiades star cluster is visible in the winter, as part of the constellation Taurus.

This rare live performance of the complete Pleiades Dances offers listeners an opportunity to become fully enveloped in Yoshimatsu's colorful soundworld, taking in the entirety of its extraordinary spaciousness and variety. At once dreamy and intricately fascinating, this is music of constantly shifting meters, metamorphosing patterns, poignant melodies, hypnotic polyrhythms, resonant modal washes, fleet counterpoint, and more. Duration approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, including two intermissions.

Please note, Cecilia Zabala (originally scheduled for March 7) has postponed her US tour to Fall 2024.