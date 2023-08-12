Jeff Stanton

to

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Jeff Stanton is an accomplished musician specializing in advanced fingerstyle acoustic guitar.  As a founding member and lead singer for the Band Blue Spruce Jeff has been performing throughout southern Wisconsin for over 20 years.  Jeff is also a solo performer having opened for headlining national acts, with his unique arrangements of acoustic classic rock and blues.

Info

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Music
608-217-6217
to
Google Calendar - Jeff Stanton - 2023-08-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jeff Stanton - 2023-08-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jeff Stanton - 2023-08-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jeff Stanton - 2023-08-12 18:00:00 ical