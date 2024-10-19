Jeff Tweedy, Elizabeth Moen

× Expand Sammy Tweedy A close-up of Jeff Tweedy. Jeff Tweedy

media release: Jeff Tweedy announced a fall US tour including many cities throughout the country he hasn't played in years, and bookended by three-night residencies in Woodstock, NY and Menlo Park, CA. Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale August 2nd at 10AM local time.

Tickets: $39.50 Advance; Gold Circle: $59.50 Advance. Gold Circle includes early entry and preferred seating. Gold Circle doors at 6:15PM | General Admission doors at 6:30PM | Show at 7:30PM.

Prior to the fall tour, Tweedy will make two special appearances in the greater Chicagoland area in September: participating in an In-Conversation series at the Evanston Folk Festival and playing a solo music performance at Navy Pier’s Chicago Live!

Tweedy’s tour follows a busy several months for the Wilco frontman, including the release of his third book and New York Times Bestseller, WORLD WITHIN A SONG: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music (Dutton), Wilco’s thirteenth studio album, Cousin, and the Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP via dBpm Records. This summer featured a wonderfully successful Solid Sound Festival in June, and the release of a special live recording with Bleachers of their Lana Del Rey collaboration “Margaret” last week.

