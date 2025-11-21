Jeff Tweedy, Macie Stewart

media release: Acclaimed contemporary singer, songwriter and guitarist Jeff Tweedy will perform at Shannon Hall at Memorial Union in Madison on Nov. 21 with special guest and multi-instrumentalist, composer and vocalist Macie Stewart as part of a Wisconsin Union Theater (WUT)-hosted tour stop.

This multi-city tour follows the release of Tweedy’s fifth solo studio album, “Twilight Override,” set for global release Sept. 26. Tickets for the Madison performance go on sale July 18 at 10 a.m. online, by phone at (608) 265-2787 and in person at the Memorial Union Box Office.

The WUT-hosted Madison stop will give patrons an opportunity to hear Tweedy perform both new and familiar songs alongside a band of fellow Chicago-based musicians. A founding member and frontman of the rock band Wilco and a former member of alt-country group Uncle Tupelo, Tweedy is widely recognized as a pioneer of the alt-country genre. His songs blend indie rock, folk, rock and experimental music. Tweedy has received multiple Grammys, including for Best Alternative Music Album.

He has released four singles from his soon-to-debut album: “One Tiny Flower,” “Out In The Dark,” “Stray Cats” and “Enough.” He anticipates releasing additional tracks in early fall. This tour stop marks one of the first times patrons can experience Tweedy’s new music live.

Tour stop opener Stewart’s music spans genres, including indie rock, classical and avant-garde. She has collaborated with many well-known artists, including SZA and Jamila Woods.

For more information about the WUT-hosted performance by Tweedy, patrons can visit union.wisc.edu/events-and- activities/event-calendar/ event/theater-jeff-tweedy.