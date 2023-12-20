Jefferson County High School Showcase
Pyramid Event Venue, Lake Mills 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551
media release: Listen to our young local talent from the Jefferson County Schools as they perform some of their favorite songs.
For Interested performers we will take the first 15, first come, first serve. Please email hello@pyramidlakemills.com with song selection and we will reserve a spot and play needed backing tracks the night of the show. A great chance to have your first gig in a safe space!
Info
Pyramid Event Venue, Lake Mills 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551
Music