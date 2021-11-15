ONLINE: Jefferson County Local Songwriter Contest

media release: Redwood Jam LLC has been making an impact on the community recently. From August 15 – September 15th, residents of Jefferson County, WI had the opportunity to enter an original song into a songwriting contest created by Redwood Jam for a chance to win $500 and a song remix.

The winner of the Jefferson County Local Songwriting Contest to be revealed on November 15, 2021 at 6 pm on YouTube.

Redwood Jam LLC is run by Christopher Treder, a multi-dimensional educator, turned music artist and digital media creator. Going by the name Redwood Jam, Christopher started Redwood Jam LLC in 2021, and has been using his music background combined with diverse, growing skills to help the community ever since.

“I've always done music.” says Redwood Jam. “After teaching children for over 10 years, I decided to spend some more time developing my own learning. The results have been incredible.”

In the past few years, Redwood Jam has been refining some skills, which he's been cultivating his whole life. He's to the point where he's good at a lot of different things.

He recently made a self-produced video game, Redwood Jam and the Mysteries of Redwood Forest, learning the necessary programming along the way, while creating digital art and music for the game, as well as the concept itself.

After that, he began composing music jingles to support local businesses. Realizing that video was needed to bring the songs to life, he started making videos to fit the music.

“Each of these projects took about a month or so to create. I spent a lot of time learning and fine-tuning to make every part very special.”

Redwood Jam made music jingle videos for Ming's Garden in Lake Mills, Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, and The Humane Society of Jefferson County before conceptualizing and getting to work on this songwriting contest.

“It's been fun putting a lot of different skills together, like writing music to sync with video I just shot, then adding animated effects in sync with the music. It combines a lot of tech, music, and math. But I'll tell you, this songwriting contest has really tested how many skillsets I can juggle at once.”

Not only did Redwood Jam create a website for taking online contest entries, he wrote up official rules after learning about legalities and local ordinances, then promoted the event online by creating a 6-second bumper ad on YouTube. He also walked to nearly every storefront in the cities of Jefferson, Lake Mills, Fort Atkinson, and Watertown asking to hang contest flyers.

“It's really nice of businesses, the owners and employees, to hang these flyers. They certainly don't have to post them, but it sure helps get word of these cool events out to the public. It's a big help.”

The contestants helped too. Not only did they enter their songs, many were willing to go above and beyond, participating in video interviews.

Redwood Jam shot and edited this footage, created custom music, and added special FX to give the video a bit of extra flare.

He combined the contestant footage with the footage he captured while discussing songs with fellow judges, Garrett Waite, a professional guitarist and Berklee College of Music alumnus, and Jaymie De Frain, a music educator and church musician. Together, the three chose a winner, which will be revealed at the end of the contest video, scheduled to premiere at 6:00 pm on Monday, November 15, on YouTube.

The video can be found by going on the contest website at https://www.redwoodjam.com/ contest .

“All in all, this project has taken the better part of three months to complete, and quite a lot of creativity, organization, and forethought. I've grown a lot, learning, doing, and interacting.”

Redwood Jam freelances for others, while he creates his own creative projects. If you could use some help with creative ideas or endeavors, you can contact Redwood Jam through his website at https://www.redwoodjam.com.

If you would like to aid with future Redwood Jam local projects or are interested in knowing about future community events sponsored by Redwood Jam, be sure to message him or sign-up for an e-mail list.

“It'd be really great to have a network of diverse people, willing to share word of or help out with my creative ideas.”