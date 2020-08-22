ONLINE: The Jeffrey James Show
media release: Cargo Music Live Stream - ON LOCATION!
Although we still aren't quite ready to have in-person audience members, you can still see great local musicians playing our Cargo stage from the comfort of your couch!
We're so very excited to have Jeffrey James here in-house, live streaming from our Cargo stage on Saturday 8/22 at 6:30PM. His music is tremendous and healing, and his performances are beautiful and moving
